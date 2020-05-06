Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Logistics Market 2019 Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Logistics market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Logistics market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Logistics market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Logistics market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Logistics market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Logistics market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Logistics market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Logistics market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Logistics market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Logistics market

Recent advancements in the Logistics market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Logistics market

Logistics Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Logistics market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Logistics market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.

The logistics market is segmented as below:

Logistics market

By Type of Transport

Road

Waterways

Rail

Air

By Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Military

Oil and Gas

Food & Beverages

Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)

By Customer Type

B2C

B2B

By Logistics Model

First Party Logistics

Second Party Logistics

Third Party Logistics

Fourth Party Logistics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



