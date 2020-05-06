Changes in Consumer Behavior During Coronavirus Outbreak May Affect Consumer mHealth Market Growth

Global Consumer mHealth Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Consumer mHealth market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Consumer mHealth by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Consumer mHealth market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Consumer mHealth market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Consumer mHealth market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

key players followed by, healthcare providers, content players and device vendors.

Consumer mHealth Market: Regional Outlook

A region level segmentation is completed for consumer mHealth market that covers

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Rest Of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Globally, the consumer mHealth market is expected to lead by North America due to a significant number of live mobile health and pilot projects, followed by Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and the MEA.

Consumer mHealth Market: Key players

The leading players working in the consumer mHealth market are Vodafone Limited, Apple, Inc., NTT Docomo, Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, AT&T Services, Inc., Healthdirect Australia, mQure Health Pvt. Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, and Qualcomm Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

