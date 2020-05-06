Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – M2M Services Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2029

Global M2M Services Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global M2M Services market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the M2M Services market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global M2M Services market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the M2M Services market value chain.

The report reveals that the global M2M Services market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the M2M Services market during the assessment period.

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the M2M Services market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the M2M Services market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the M2M Services market? What is the projected value of the M2M Services market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the M2M Services market?

M2M Services Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global M2M Services market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the M2M Services market. The M2M Services market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of organization size, service type, industry verticals and region. By organization size, the segments defined are large enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME\’s). Service type includes three segments managed services, professional services and connectivity and data storage services. Industry vertical includes segments namely retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, energy and mining, transportation and logistics, oil and gas and others (education, hospitality).

Global M2M Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global M2M services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the M2M services market. The comprehensive M2M services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting M2M services market growth.

AT&T, EE LIMITED, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint.com, Gemalto NV, AERIS COMMUNICATIONS, INC., PTC, Oracle, Ericsson AB and Verizon Wireless are some of the major players operating within the M2M services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global M2M Services Market

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SME\’s

By Service Type

Managed Services

Professional Services

Connectivity and Data Storage Services

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Mining

Transportation and Logistics

Oil and Gas

Others (Education, Hospitality)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



