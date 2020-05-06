COVID-19: Potential impact on Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global PoS receipt printer based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (desktop receipt printer and mobile receipt printer providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2013 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global PoS receipt printer include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Seiko Epson Corp., HP Development Company L.P., Posiflex Technology, Inc., POS-X, Star Micronics, Inc., Transact Technologies, Inc., TVS Electronics, ZIH Corp etc.
The global PoS receipt printer is segmented as below:
Global PoS receipt printer, By Type
- Desktop Receipt Printer
- Mobile Receipt Printer
Global PoS receipt printer, By Technologies
- Thermal
- Impact/Dot Matrix
- Inkjet
Global PoS receipt printer, By End-Use
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Warehouse / Distribution
- Entertainment
- Others (Field Service, Government, Transportation, etc.)
Global PoS receipt printer, By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
