High Usage in Automotive Battery Case Industry to Burgeon Sales of Automotive Battery Case During Lockdown Period

Global Automotive Battery Case market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roechling (Germany)

Pacific Industrial (Japan)

Hama Proto (Japan)

Kiya (Japan)

Marujun (Japan)

Meguro Press Industry (Japan)

Miyagawa Kasei Industry (Japan)

Miyamoto Industry (Japan)

Noguchi (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PP Plastic Type

ABS Plastic Type

PVC Plastic Type

Others

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicle

Fuel Cell Vehicle

