Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Global Briefing 2019 Enteric Disease Testing Industry Analyzer Technique, Advancements, Market Size, Share, Opportunity and Trend with Growing CAGR till 2025

Geographically, enteric disease testing market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global enteric disease testing market.

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global enteric disease testing market. The report also profiles key players operating in the enteric disease testing market which are Trinity Biotech plc, Biomerica, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux SA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., CorisBioconcept SPRL, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin and other prominent companies.

The global enteric disease testing market is segmented as follows:

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Disease Indication

Bacterial Enteric Disease C.difficile Infection Campylobacteriosis Cholera E.coli Infection H.pylori Infection Salmonellosis Shigellosis

Viral Enteric Disease Rotavirus Infection Norovirus Infection

Parasitic Enteric Disease Amebiasis Cryptosporidiosis Giardiasis



Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Testing Methods

Immunoassay Testing

Conventional Testing

Molecular Diagnostic Testing

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Enteric Disease Testing market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Enteric Disease Testing market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Enteric Disease Testing market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Enteric Disease Testing market

Doubts Related to the Enteric Disease Testing Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Enteric Disease Testing market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Enteric Disease Testing market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Enteric Disease Testing market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Enteric Disease Testing in region 3?

