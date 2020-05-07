Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Badminton Shoes Market Growth Analysis by 2018-2028

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Badminton Shoes market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Badminton Shoes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Badminton Shoes market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

The market study bifurcates the global Badminton Shoes market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive outlook

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the Badminton Shoes market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Yonex Co., Ltd. – a leading manufacturer of sporting equipment for golf, tennis, and badminton- made an official announcement of the release of its lightest badminton shoe, namely ‘POWER CUSHION AERUS 3’ of around 270 grams. This badminton shoe by Yonex can exceptionally absorb the after-impact of badminton footwork whilst offering unmatched flexibility and comfort to the player. This new product not only claims of offering enhanced resilience and shock-absorption, but also promises improved elasticity and agility.

In 2018, Puma SE joined hands with Havas Media, a leading media division of the marketing & communications arena of the Havas group. This is a part of the company’s ‘over-arching strategy’ to introduce major reforms in its marketing approaches, which, in turn, will help in boosting brand-customer interaction and driving sales growth.

In 2018, Lotto Sport Italia- a key manufacturer of causal and sporting clothing and footwear- launched one of the uniuque technologies of the company, namely ‘AMF – Adapto Memory Foam’ campaign in Bangaladesh. As per this campaign, customers making purchases of Lotto shoes worth Tk1500 form any of the flagship stores owned by the company will also get a pair of AMF shoe insole as a gift. This campaign was run by the company with a sole objective of reaping profits via value-added offerings.

Other key players profiled in the badminton shoes market include Cosco (India) Ltd, Mizuno USA, Inc., Carlton Sports, VICTOR RACKETS IND. CORP, Adidas AG, and Li Ning Company Limited.

Badminton Shoes Market- Additional Insight

Badminton Shoes Manufacturers Center on Incremental Innovation to Maintain a Competitive Edge

With badminton shoes market being a fairly competitive landscape, market players are centering on product innovations to drive profitability. One of such innovation types being focused on by manufacturers of badminton shoes is incremental innovation, as it entails minimum risk and offers impressive outcomes.

As per the incremental innovation paradigm, manufacturers are introducing a series of improvements or upgrades in their core competencies or existing product lines. For instance, apart from the regular rubber and non-marking soles, manufacturers are offering advanced non-marking soles with hexagon grip that will help the footwear make firm connection with the ground. In addition, manufacturers are also making use of advanced mesh technologies and integrating the same in badminton shoes, which provide improved flexibility and breathability to the players.

