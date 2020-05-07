Adoption of Free From Food services Witnessing an Upsurge Amid Covid-19 Pandemic 2019-2028

The presented market report on the global Free From Food market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Free From Food market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Free From Food market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Free From Food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Free From Food market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Free From Food market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Free From Food Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Free From Food market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Free From Food market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group has signed a conditional scheme implementation agreement with Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd. for acquisition at NZ$ 588 million.

Blue Diamond has entered into the sales and distribution agreement with Grupo Lala S.A.B. de C.V to sell Almond Breeze®, Blue Diamond’s almond-based beverage in Mexico.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to set directives on the labeling of gluten-free products in India. The regulatory body is also considering removal of the low gluten category where food products are processed to reduce the gluten content at the level of 20-100mg/kg.

Some of the key players operating in the free from food market are Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories Inc., NESTLE SA, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Coca-Cola Co, Blue Diamond Growers, Valio Oy, Kikkoman Corporation, Lactalis, Groupe, Monde Nissin Corp, Dr. Schär AG/SpA, General Mills Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, and other key players.

Fact.MR research report lends analytical insights into the competitive dynamics of the global free-from food market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Free from Food Market- Additional Insights

Increasing Sales of GMO-Free Food through Modern Trade Channels

Modern trade channels have emerged as a lucrative sales channel for food & beverage manufacturers, and free-from food is no exception to this trend. As consumer awareness on health impacts of GMO-food increases, manufacturers are focusing on clean-label and GMO-free food, and modern trade channels offer the convenience for consumers to make informed decisions along with significant variations in brand choices.

Scope of the Report

Free-from Food Market: Research Methodology

The report on the free from food market provides key insights and in-depth analysis on the free from food market with the help of robust research methodology. The insights on the free from food market are provided through primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry experts formed the part of primary research. Information gained using this research methodology has further been validated with the help of in-house industry experts and opinion leaders.

The intelligence obtained from primary interviews has been leveraged to validate the insights gained from secondary researches, which further serves as an authentic source of information for the report readers to bank on. While, journals press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources formed the part of secondary research in the free-from food market. The information and data provided in the free from food market report help readers to plan business strategies and gain competitive advantage in the free from food market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Free From Food market segments are included in the report.

