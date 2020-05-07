COVID-19 Shatters Intracranial Stents Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations

A recent market study on the global Intracranial Stents market reveals that the global Intracranial Stents market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Intracranial Stents market is discussed in the presented study.

The Intracranial Stents market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Intracranial Stents market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Intracranial Stents market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

companies profiled in the report include Penumbra, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Cook Medical.

The global intracranial stents market has been segmented as follows:

Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Product Type

Self-expanding Stents

Balloon Expanding Stents

Stent-assisted Coil Embolization

Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Disease Indication

Intracranial Stenosis

Brain Aneurysm

Global Intracranial Stents Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



