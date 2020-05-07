Food Certification Observes Drop in Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic; Market to Regain Lost Ground After Pandemic

Global Food Certification Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Food Certification market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Food Certification market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Food Certification market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Food Certification market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Food Certification market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Food Certification market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Food Certification Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Food Certification market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Food Certification market

Most recent developments in the current Food Certification market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Food Certification market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Food Certification market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Food Certification market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Food Certification market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Food Certification market? What is the projected value of the Food Certification market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Food Certification market?

Food Certification Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Food Certification market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Food Certification market. The Food Certification market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

By geography, the global food certification market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The scope of the report offers an insight into food certifications in these regions based on revenue (USD billion). In addition, current and future trends in the food certification market are covered in the report.

Currently, Germany is dominating the market for food certification in Europe followed by the U.K. Furthermore, the U.S. dominates the market for food certification in North America. Increasing health consciousness coupled with consumer awareness regarding side effects of contaminated food products is driving the food certification market. China dominates the food certification market in Asia Pacific followed by India. Factors such as increased standard of living and rising preference for quality food products are positively influencing the food certification market.

Key global certification bodies include ISO 22000, International Food Standard, British Retail Consortium, Safe Quality Food Standard, Kosher certification, Halal certification and Food Safety and Standard Authority of India, China Food and Drug Administration, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, U.S. Department of Agriculture among others. These certification bodies through audit and follow-up ensure that companies who are involved in food production have proper food safety management systems in place. Furthermore, they ensure that food products are safe for consumption.

Based on application, the market is segmented into processed meat and poultry products, dairy products, infant food products, organic food, beverages, and other packaged food products. Consumers prefer certified food products due to growing awareness about food safety. Organic food products are gaining momentum due to rising health concern among consumers.

Demand for safe food products is increasing considerably. Furthermore, food safety management authorities along with consumers are increasingly concerned about the quality and safety of food products. Demand for certified food products is expected to significantly increase as these products are certified after meeting required standards of any authorized certification body. Changing consumer perception about safety and quality of food products coupled with growing preference for convenience food products are fueling demand for food certification globally.

Key players in the food certification market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW include Dekra SE, Bureau Veritas, AsureQuality Limited, Underwriters Laboratories Inc, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Lloyd\’s Register Group Limited, TÜV SÜD AG, DNV GL Group AS, and ALS Limited.

