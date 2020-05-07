Global Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market’s Growth Trajectory Disrupted by COVID-19 Pandemic; Growth to be Restored Post Crisis

Global Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Segmentation

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Product Type

Sequencing Platforms

Sequencing Products

Kits and Reagents

Services

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Technology

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Pyro-Sequencing

Synthesis Sequencing (SBS)

Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Ligation Sequencing

Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing

Nano-Pore Sequencing

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Application

Whole Tumor Genome Sequencing

Whole Tumor Exome Sequencing

Targeted Tumor Genome Profiling

Tumor Transcriptome Sequencing

Tumor-normal Comparisons

Others

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by End User

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Research Organizations

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

