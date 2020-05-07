Global Global 3D Motion Capture Market’s Growth Trajectory Catalyzed by COVID-19 Pandemic; Growth to Persist Post Crisis

market taxonomy showcasing the various market segments. By component, the global 3D motion capture market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. With regards to the 3D motion capture system, the global market has been segmented into optical 3D motion capture systems and non-optical 3D motion capture systems. By application, the global 3D motion capture market has been segmented into media & entertainment, biomechanical research & medical, engineering design & industrial applications, education, automotive, manufacturing, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail & wholesale, and travel & hospitality.

A market snapshot featuring the global 3D motion capture market value for the period of 2017 to 2028 has also been added to this section, along with the global market share analysis by segments. In addition, this section of the global 3D motion capture market study offers an analysis of the incremental opportunity of the market with regards to the system, component, application, and region.

Market Background

The market study offers an elaborate analysis of the global 3D motion capture market and features market-related insights on the macro-economic and forecasting factors influencing the adoption of 3D motion capture technology and its practicality for modern applications. The 3D motion capture market study includes an exhaustive analysis of the key market drivers, market challenges, and the overall market structure.

Market Forecast and Market Analysis

An elaborate market analysis has been performed for each segment of the 3D motion capture market with regards to the market size in every region. This chapter also offers an exhaustive analysis that discusses the current nature of the trends in the global 3D motion capture market.

The next chapter in the 3D motion capture market study showcases a detailed analysis of the market across specific countries in different regions. It offers an estimated market viewpoint for the forecast duration of 2018 to 2028. The estimation includes the trending technological innovations and product offerings in the 3D motion capture market. This chapter offers an impact analysis that discusses the degrees at which market dynamics are influencing the growth of the global 3D motion capture market in every region. Market forecasts and analysis for key emerging countries (Turkey, Indonesia, and Thailand) based on key market segments have been provided in the 3D motion capture market report as an extension to this section.

This global 3D motion capture market report showcases the present scenario as well as the future prospects of growth in the global 3D motion capture market across all the business regions for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The year 2017 has been considered as the base market year, and the market size has been provided for the next twelve months.

Competitive Landscape

The final chapter of the global 3D motion capture market research report includes a competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of the key competitors operating in the 3D motion capture market. Some of the 3D motion capture market players profiled in this section include Codamotion, IKINEMA, Motion Analysis, Noitom Ltd., OptiTrack (NaturalPoint, Inc.), PTI Phoenix Technologies Inc., Qualisys AB, Rokoko, Tracklab (Organic Motion), Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, and Xsens.

Research Methodology

To reach a precise forecast, the market study was started by deducing the existing market size, which formed a platform that enabled us to understand the future prospects of the growth of the 3D motion capture market. We have deduced the overall growth trend using different methods of market analysis and as per the technological advancements in the global 3D motion capture market. As highlighted previously, the global 3D motion capture market is segmented into different market segments.

Analysis has been performed in terms of the segmental Basis Points System (BPS) to feature the distinct contributions made by individual segments to the growth of the global 3D motion capture market. This data plays an important role in identifying various trends in the global 3D motion capture market. After thorough secondary and primary research of the global 3D motion capture market, the scope of the research study was restricted to major application segments and the regional markets within the global 3D motion capture market.

3D motion capture market forecast and projections have been determined assuming the fact that there would be no major environmental factors responsible for a sudden shift during the forecast period. The market estimation and forecast for the 3D motion capture market has been determined considering the average pricing of major products across geographies. In our global 3D motion capture market report, we have considered a minimal change in the regulatory requirements during the forecast period.

