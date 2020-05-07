Supply Shortages Prevail During Covid-19 Outbreak, Restricting Growth of Energy Harvesting Equipment Market

COVID-19 Impact on Energy Harvesting Equipment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Energy Harvesting Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Energy Harvesting Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the energy harvesting equipment portfolio and key differentiators in the global energy harvesting equipment market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the energy harvesting equipment supply chain and the potential players in the market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and their success in the energy harvesting equipment market. Detailed profiles of energy harvesting equipment manufacturers and providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the energy harvesting equipment market. Key competitors covered in the global energy harvesting equipment market report includes Tigo Energy, Inc.; greenTEG; EnOcean GmbH; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Ocean Harvesting Technologies AB; UTAG Green Energy Technologies Inc.; ReVibe Energy; SolarEdge Technologies Inc.; Renesas Electronics and Cymbet Corporation.

Key Segments

By Energy Source Thermoelectric Piezoelectric Radio Frequency Photovoltaic Others

By End User Commercial Residential Industrial

By Industry Vertical Aerospace & Defense Home & Building Automation Government Consumer Electronics Others

By Product Category Energy Harvesting Ics Energy Harvesting Sensors Energy Harvesting Storage Others



Key Regional Markets

North America Energy Harvesting Equipment Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Energy Harvesting Equipment Market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

China Energy Harvesting Equipment Market

Japan Energy Harvesting Equipment Market

MEA Energy Harvesting Equipment Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Tigo Energy, Inc.

greenTEG

EnOcean GmbH

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Ocean Harvesting Technologies AB

UTAG Green Energy Technologies Inc.

ReVibe Energy

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Renesas Electronics

Cymbet Corporation

