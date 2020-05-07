The impact of the coronavirus on the Expanding applications spawns new dimensions of growth for Ductile Iron Pipes market 2019 to 2029

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Ductile Iron Pipes market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Ductile Iron Pipes market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Ductile Iron Pipes market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4182

Essential Findings of the Report

Factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes market over the forecast period

Competition analysis that provides intricate details related to the business prospects of leading market players

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ductile Iron Pipes market

Y-o-Y growth of each market segment

Pricing strategies of various market players in the Ductile Iron Pipes market

Ductile Iron Pipes Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Ductile Iron Pipes for different applications. Applications of the Ductile Iron Pipes include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Ductile Iron Pipes market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

competition landscape, request for a free report sample here

Higher Overall Costs Will Impede the Market Growth of Ductile Iron Pipes

The cost associated with ductile iron pipes is higher as compared to the other piping solutions such as PVC, HDPE etc. The overall cost including material cost, external protection cost along with the installation cost adds up and that makes ductile iron pipes costlier than other alternatives. Although, ductile iron pipes have a life span of over 100 years, still the longevity of ductile iron pipes has plummeted because of their thinner walls and greater susceptibility to corrosion, as per National Taxpayers Union. Furthermore, an increase in the use of recycled ductile iron in the manufacture of pipes can lead to acceleration of corrosion because of the inferior quality of the material of recycled scrap iron. A reduction in the quality of ductile iron reduces the service life of pipes to less than 50 years. Hence, such factors tend to hinder the adoption of ductile iron pipes.

Moreover, ductile iron pipes are prone to corrosion and leaks. When these pipes are used in underground applications, they affect the quality of soil and make it infertile. Corroded pipes lead to leakage of fluid and break failure. Moreover, ductile iron pipes pose a risk to public health since potable water is exposed to non-certified surfaces. Hence, all such factors tend to restrict the Global ductile iron pipes market at a nominal level.

Asian Region to Maintain the Dominance under Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market

On the basis of regional split, the global ductile iron pipes market covers six major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, East Asia along with South Asia & Oceania account for nearly 50% of the ductile iron pipes market in terms of volume. Presence of majority of key players, high agricultural output, government initiatives towards water & waste water management are some of the prominent factors providing a boost to the Asian ductile Iron pipes market. Moreover, other overseas manufacturers such as Saint Gobain PAM etc. are also inclined towards expanding their businesses into the Asian countries owing to the increasing ductile iron pipes demand from the region along with comparatively cheap labor. Furthermore, ever increasing population estimates in Asian countries, increasing grey iron & cast iron production, rapid urbanization & industrialization coupled with focus towards changing the aging water infrastructure are the factors waving towards higher adoption of ductile iron pipes in the region till 2029. With the aforementioned factors, the South Asia & Oceania ductile iron pipes market is expected to grow two times the growth of Global GDP.

Request research methodology of this report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4182

Important questions pertaining to the Ductile Iron Pipes market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Ductile Iron Pipes market? What are the prospects of the Ductile Iron Pipes market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Ductile Iron Pipes market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Ductile Iron Pipes market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

Why Purchase from Fact.MR?

Data gathered by interviewing product development managers, CEO’s, marketing executives, and other individuals affiliated to the Ductile Iron Pipes market

Round the clock customer service to address client queries

Systematic, efficient, and result-oriented approach towards curating market reports

We offer business intelligence reports for a range of industrial verticals

Tailor-made reports with COVID-19 analysis available

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4182