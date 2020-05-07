The impact of the coronavirus on the Phenol Derivatives market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of XX% between and 2018 to 2028

Companies in the Phenol Derivatives market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Phenol Derivatives market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

competitive landscape is hard pressing the chemical companies to incorporate innovation in their products, and to focus on the development of Green Chemistry, which is becoming pivotal for the companies for their holistic development and growth.

Extensively Used Phenol Derivative Bisphenol –A Expected to Trigger Phenol Derivatives Market

Bisphenol-A is a widely used phenol derivative, commonly adopted to produce polycarbonates and epoxy resins. Polycarbonate has huge applications in drink and food packaging industries, like in manufacturing impact-resistant safety equipment, medical instruments, water and baby bottles, and compact discs, etc. Additionally, epoxy resins are highly used by manufacturers to coat metal products, including bottle tops, water supply pipes, and food cans. Bisphenol-A, a widely used derivative of phenol, is also found in numerous thermal paper products, such as ATM receipts and cash register. Thus, phenol derivatives market is anticipated to grow on the back of extensive uses of Phenol derivatives, like Bisphenol- A.

Competitive Landscape: Phenol Derivatives Market

There are wide range of large, medium and small companies operating in the phenol derivatives market. Some of the leading stakeholders in phenol derivatives market are:

LG Chemical Ltd.

INEOS

Midas Pharma

The Dow Chemical Company

Royal Dutch Shell

Mitsui Chemicals

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Segmentation: Phenol Derivatives Market

The phenol derivatives market can be segmented on the basis of derivative and application.

Based on application, the phenol derivative market can be classified as:

Electronics

Chemical Intermediate

Coatings

Automotive

Other Industrial

By derivative, the phenol derivatives market can be segmented as:

Bisphenol Epoxy Resin Polycarbonate

Alkyl Phenol

Phenolic Resin

Caprolactum

Others

