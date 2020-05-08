Accelerating Demand for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) to Impel Market Revenue Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market reducing their environmental footprint? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market? What is the scope for innovation in the current Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market landscape?

Segmentation of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market

Segment by Type, the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market is segmented into

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Segment by Application, the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market is segmented into

Non-residential

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Share Analysis

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) business, the date to enter into the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market, Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli

SunPower

Sharp

Solarworld

Eging PV

Risen

Kyocera Solar

GCL

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report