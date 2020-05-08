Beta-glucan (product) Production Hindered by Difficulties in Raw Material Procurement by Prominent Manufacturers amid COVID-31

COVID-19 Impact on Beta-glucan Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Beta-glucan market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Beta-glucan market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Key Segments Covered

By Source Cereal Oats Barley



Yeast

Others (mushroom)

By functionality Soluble beta-glucan Insoluble beta-glucan

By Application Food & Beverages Bakery Products Health & Dietary Supplements Dairy & Frozen Products Cosmetics & Personal Care Others ( Animal Feed)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Associated British Foods Plc.

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera the Immune Health Company

Ceapro Inc.

Immuno Medic AS

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.

Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients)

Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients)

Zilor Inc. (Biorigin)

