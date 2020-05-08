Caps & Closures Market to Register Stellar Growth as Lockdown Restrictions are Lifted after COVID-19 Subsides

The global Caps & Closures market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Caps & Closures market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Caps & Closures market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Caps & Closures market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Caps & Closures market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key players in the U.S. caps & closure market for non-carbonated beverages include, Closure Systems International, Inc., Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions, Bericap GmbH and Co KG, Global Closure Systems, AptarGroup, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, O.Berk Company, LLC, Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc. and Tecnocap S.p.A.

The U.S. caps & closure market for non-carbonated beverages is segmented below

By Cap Type

Screw Caps

Push On Caps

By Material

PP

LDPE

PS

HDPE

PVC

PET

By Application

Bottled water

Fruit beverages

Ready to drink (tea & coffee)

Sports beverages

Others (energy drinks, non-dairy milk etc.)

Each market player encompassed in the Caps & Closures market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Caps & Closures market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Caps & Closures Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Caps & Closures market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Caps & Closures market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

