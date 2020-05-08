Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Bottled Tea Market: Key Growth Factors and Industry Analysis 2018 to 2027

The global Bottled Tea market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

The recently published market study on the global Bottled Tea market offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Bottled Tea market. The global Bottled Tea market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The report analyzes the different segments and sub-segments of the Bottled Tea market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the bottled tea market report provides a dashboard view of the market players operating in the global marketplace of bottled tea. In addition, company profiles of key market players with a detailed information on product offerings, company share, regional presence and notable developments are included in the competitive landscape section.

Few of the profiled players in the bottled tea market include Suntory Holdings Ltd, Nestlé S.A, The Coca-Cola Company, Tsing Hsin International Group, PepsiCo Inc, Monster Beverage Company, Uni-President Enterprises, JDP Group, Arizona Beverage Company and OISHI GROUP.

Key manufacturers in the bottled tea market are leveraging strategies such as the expansion of production capacity as well as market presence as well as new product launch.

Suntory Products Ltd. has announced at the beginning of 2018 that it will strengthen the PET bottle production facility of Haruna plant. The PET bottle products will be produced using aseptic packaging to stay ahead of the consumer trends such as health-consciousness and changing work style.

Tiesta Tea, a Chicago-based loose-leaf tea company has launched a new line of functional cold brew bottled tea in targeted grocery stores in the U.S.

In November 2018, Buddha Teas, a California-based brand ventured into Latin America, Mexico with its bottled tea and beverages – single-herb teas, cannabidiol blends and RTD matcha beverage.

In January 2018, the Coca-Cola Company announced the launch of its popular tea brand – Fuzetea in Europe across 37 countries. The brand entails Coke’s strategy to deliver low- and no-sugar options in more packages and locations.

Bottled tea is a general name given for different types of tea that are commercially sold as a bottled drink. Black tea, green tea, red tea, oolong tea, jasmine tea, herbal tea and fruit tea that are made available in bottles are considered rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that help in the prevention of a number of diseases including cancer.

Fact.MR has compiled a study on the bottled tea market titled, "Bottled Tea Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027." The bottled tea market analysis covers a thorough analysis of the bottled tea market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and forecast period of 2018-2027.

Segmentation

The bottled tea market is segmented based on product type, nature, flavor and sales channel. This structure of the bottled tea market is thoroughly discussed in this section of the bottled tea market. Based on product type, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into still bottled tea and sparkling bottled tea.

Further, the bottled tea market segmentation based on sales channel includes HORECA, modern trade, specialty store, departmental stores, convenient store, online retailers, drug stores and other sales channels.

By nature, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into organic and conventional bottled tea. Among different flavors, the bottled tea market is studied for black tea, green tea, red tea, oolong tea, jasmine tea, herbal tea and fruit tea.

In addition to the aforementioned insights of the bottled tea market, the bottled tea market report also covers other facets of the market that hold significant influence on the progress of the bottled tea market. A thorough discussion as such can answer some of the important questions of business professionals interested in the bottled tea market.

What will be the impact of megatrends on the tea market and preference for bottled tea in the future?

Which region will lead the production and consumption of bottled tea during the forecast period?

Amid extensive popularity of coffee and development of bottled coffee, how will bottled tea market progress?

Among different types of bottled tea – still and sparkling, which type will be highly preferred in the future?

The research methodology includes information on the primary as well as secondary research used to study the bottled tea marketplace at a global stage.

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Bottled Tea market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Bottled Tea market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Bottled Tea market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Bottled Tea market between 20XX and 20XX?

