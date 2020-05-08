COVID-19 Drives Matting Agents Sales; Market Growth Catalyzed by Global Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on Matting Agents Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Matting Agents market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Matting Agents market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

segmented as follows:

Matting Agents Market: By product type

Silica

Thermoplastic

Wax-based

Matting Agents Market: By technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Matting Agents Market: By application

Industrial Coatings Metal Paper Plastic Printing Inks Others

Wood Coatings

Leather Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Others

Matting Agents Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The market for matt-finished products is smaller as compared to the market for high-gloss finish products, due to the consumer preference towards glossy finish.

The end-consumer preference is shifting towards low-gloss finish products, owing to the increasing awareness about benefits of low-gloss finish

Silica matting agents are the most preferred matting agents throughout the globe, anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Diatomaceous earth based matting agents are a cow-cost, eco-friendly substitutes for the other matting agents, satisfying the stringent norms on emission of volatile organic compounds by the regulatory bodies such as EPA and REACH.

Water-based matting agents segment is anticipated to expand at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Wood coatings is the major application segment for matting agents.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

