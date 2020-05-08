COVID-19 Drives Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Sales; Market Growth Catalyzed by Global Pandemic

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners in the country. Additionally, increasing expenditure on vet care in European countries, such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy, is also expected to boost the growth of the market for veterinary ultrasound scanners. The European government has funded US$ 1.48 billion between 2009 and 2014 under the European Animal Health Strategy Programs. These fundings for reducing the burden of zoonotic diseases are expected to spur the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners over the forecast period.

Increased funding and support by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Food and Agriculture Organization for animal disease eradication programs are expected to drive the growth of the veterinary ultrasound scanners market in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

FMD control programs conducted in India and China are expected to boost the growth of the veterinary ultrasound scanners market with improvement of vet healthcare. Increasing number of veterians and availability of cost-effective veterinary ultrasound scanners is expected to boost the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners in China. Increasing adoption of portable and multiplication veterinary ultrasound scanners for farm and livestock animal diagnosis is expected to spur the growth of the Japan veterinary ultrasound scanners market.

Moreover, the growing adoption rate of pets from shelters and rescue homes and the One Health Zoonotic Disease Prioritization Workshops to control and prevent infectious diseases are also expected to fuel the growth of the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of veterinary ultrasound scanners by cattle breeders for prenatal diagnosis is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market.

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market: