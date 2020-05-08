COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Product through Second Quarter

companies profiled in this report are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sartorius StedimBiotech, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedicals, Lonza, and Becton, and Dickinson and Company.

The global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market has been segmented as follows:

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Product

Upstream Products Fermenters Bioprocess Analyzers Process Monitoring Devices Culture & Media Preparation Culture Media, Buffers & Inducers Other Upstream Products

Downstream Products Filtration & Separation Systems Chromatography Consumables & Accessories Other Downstream Products



Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Application

Recombinant Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Antibiotics

Probiotics

Others (Amino Acids, Enzymes, Polysaccharides, etc.)

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by End-user

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Food Industry

Others

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



