COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Cell Expansion Product through Second Quarter

Analysis of the Global Cell Expansion Market

companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Terumo Corporation, Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA), Octane Biotech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza Group, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Techne (R&D Systems), Takara Bio, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., PeproTech, CellGenix GmbH, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, and HiMedia Laboratories.

The global cell expansion market is segmented as follows:

Global Cell Expansion Market Revenue, by Type of Cells

Human Cells

Stem Cells Adult Stem Cells Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Embryonic Stem Cells

Differentiated Cells

Animal Cells

Global Cell Expansion Market Revenue, by Product Type

Instruments Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Bioreactors Automated Cell Expansion

Consumables Reagents Media Sera

Disposables Bioreactor Accessories Tissue Culture Flasks Others



Global Cell Expansion Market Revenue, by End User

Hospitals

CMO & CRO

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Cell Expansion Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



