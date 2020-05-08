Decline in Key Applications of Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) During Covid-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate

The report on the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Segment by Type, the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market is segmented into

Heating Adduction Method

Chlorinated Alkylation Method

Segment by Application, the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market is segmented into

Polyisobutylene Succinimide

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Share Analysis

Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) business, the date to enter into the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market, Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron

Afton

Clariant

Orica

Pentagon (Vertellus)

Dover Chemical

ISCA

Italmatch Chemicals

Tianhe Chemical

Jinzhou Kangtai

CNPC Jinzhou

Wuxi Nanfang Oil

Anneng Chemical

Research Methodology of Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Report

The global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.