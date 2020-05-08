Demand for Railway Traction Motors to Decline as Market Faces Headwinds from Covid-19 Pandemic

Global Railway Traction Motors Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Railway Traction Motors market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Railway Traction Motors market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Railway Traction Motors market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Railway Traction Motors market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Railway Traction Motors market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Railway Traction Motors market during the assessment period.

Railway Traction Motors Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Railway Traction Motors market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Railway Traction Motors market. The Railway Traction Motors market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

major players in the North America railway traction motors market and the different strategies adopted by them to enhance growth and sustain in the competition. Moreover, strength, weakness, opportunity and threats (SWOT) analysis for each company has been included under the research scope. The key participants in the North America railway traction motors market include ABB Ltd. Alstom S.A., Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc., Hynundai Rotem Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Skoda Transportation a.s., Hitachi Ltd., Sulzer Ltd. and VEM Sachsenwerk GmbH among others.

North America Railway Traction Motors Market, 2016 – 2024: By Type

Direct Current (D.C.) Traction Motors

Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors

Synchronous Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors

North America Railway Traction Motors Market, 2016 – 2024: By Application

Diesel Locomotives

Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)

Electric Locomotives

Diesel-Electric Locomotives

North America Railway Traction Motors Market, 2016 – 2024: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



