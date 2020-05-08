Growth of Precision Farming Market Fluctuates amid Reduced Workforce and Travel Restrictions Imposed Due to COVID-102

Global Precision Farming Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Precision Farming market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Precision Farming market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Precision Farming market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Precision Farming market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Precision Farming market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Precision Farming market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Precision Farming Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Precision Farming market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Precision Farming market

Most recent developments in the current Precision Farming market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Precision Farming market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Precision Farming market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Precision Farming market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Precision Farming market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Precision Farming market? What is the projected value of the Precision Farming market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Precision Farming market?

Precision Farming Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Precision Farming market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Precision Farming market. The Precision Farming market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Taxonomy

Application

Variable Rate

Application (VRA)

Field Mapping

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Soil Monitoring

Farm Labor

Management System

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Components

Hardware Automation & Control Systems Display Guidance and Steering GPS/GNSS Mobile Devices Sensing and Monitoring Devices Yield Monitors Drones with Multispectral Cameras Soil Sensors Water Sensors Climate Sensors

Farm Management Software (FMS) On-premise Cloud-based

Service Installation and Integrations Service Maintenance Service Consulting Service



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

