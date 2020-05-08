Lawn and Garden Consumables Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Lawn and Garden Consumables market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Lawn and Garden Consumables market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Lawn and Garden Consumables market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Lawn and Garden Consumables market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Lawn and Garden Consumables . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Lawn and Garden Consumables market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Lawn and Garden Consumables market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Lawn and Garden Consumables market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Lawn and Garden Consumables market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Lawn and Garden Consumables market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Lawn and Garden Consumables market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Lawn and Garden Consumables market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Lawn and Garden Consumables market landscape?
Segmentation of the Lawn and Garden Consumables Market
The key players covered in this study
ScottsMiracle-Gro
Central Garden & Pet
Lebanon Seaboard Corporation
Spectrum Brands
Kellogg Garden Products
BioAdvanced
Espoma
Jobe’s Company
Sun Gro Horticulture
Bonide Products/ADAMA
COMPO GmbH
Neudorff
Syngenta
Floragard Vertriebs
Jiffy Products International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fertilizers
Growth Media
Grass Seed
Pesticides
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Lawn and Garden Consumables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Lawn and Garden Consumables development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lawn and Garden Consumables are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Lawn and Garden Consumables market
- COVID-19 impact on the Lawn and Garden Consumables market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Lawn and Garden Consumables market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
