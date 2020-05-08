Legalized Cannabis Market to Display Moderate Growth; Demand in Coronavirus Crisis to Favor Growth

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Legalized Cannabis market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Legalized Cannabis market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Legalized Cannabis market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Legalized Cannabis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global legalized cannabis market on the basis of region, end use, product type, form, and compound

On the Basis of End Use, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

Recreational

Medicinal

On the Basis of Product Type, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

Cannabis Herb

Cannabis Resin

On the Basis of Form, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

Raw

Processed

On the Basis of Compound, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

THC-Dominant

CBD-Dominant

Balanced THC & CBD

On the Basis of Region, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Uruguay Brazil Rest of LATAM

Europe UK Germany France Italty Netherlands Spain Poland Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Ghana Nigeria Uganda Rest of Middle East & Africa



