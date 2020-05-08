Major Companies in CHP (Combined heat and power) Installation Market Struggle to Fulfil the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-40

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the CHP (Combined heat and power) Installation market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the CHP (Combined heat and power) Installation market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the CHP (Combined heat and power) Installation market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the CHP (Combined heat and power) Installation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current CHP (Combined heat and power) Installation market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

segmented as follows:

CHP Installation Market, by Fuel

Biomass

Coal

Natural Gas

Others (Wood, Renewables, Fuel Cell, and Nuclear Energy)

CHP Installation Market, by Prime Mover

Steam Turbine

Combined Cycle

Gas Turbine

Reciprocating Engine

Others (Stirling Engine and Organic Rankine Cycle)

CHP Installation Market, by Application

Commercial & Residential

Industrial

CHP Installation Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Key Takeaways

In terms of fuel, the natural gas segment constitutes major share of the CHP installation market

Coal is also used widely as fuel in CHP, as it is cost-effective

Key players invest significantly in research & development to differentiate their products as a key strategy to strengthen their market position

Market share of the industrial application segment is estimated to increase in the next few years due to the strong focus on expansion in construction activities. The segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

