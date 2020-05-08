Microfluidics to Face Steep Decline in Sales Through Pandemic; Quick Revamp Likely After Global Crisis End

The global Microfluidics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Microfluidics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Microfluidics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Microfluidics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Microfluidics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
The report also profiles key players operating in the microfluidics market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, RainDance Technologies, Inc., and F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.
The global microfluidics market has been segmented as follows:
Microfluidic Market, by Product Type
- Microfluidic Chip
- Instruments
- Cartridges & Reagents
- Others
Microfluidic Market, by Application
- Peripheral Vascular Diseases
- Wound Care Management
- Pharmaceutical & Biotech Research
- In vitro Diagnostics
- Drug Delivery
- Others
Microfluidic Market, by Material
- Polymer based
- Glass based
- Others
Microfluidic Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Academic & Research Institute
- Diagnostic Lab
- Homecare settings
- Others
Microfluidics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Microfluidics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Microfluidics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Microfluidics Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Microfluidics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Microfluidics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
