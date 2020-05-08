 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Paraxylene (PX) Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2015 – 2021

May 8, 2020

In 2018, the market size of Paraxylene (PX) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Paraxylene (PX) market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Paraxylene (PX) market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Paraxylene (PX) market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.  

This study presents the Paraxylene (PX) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Paraxylene (PX) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Paraxylene (PX) market, the following companies are covered:

Some of the major companies operating in the global Paraxylene (Px) market include British Petroleum (BP),  JX Nippon Oil & Energy, Reliance Industries, ExxonMobil, BASF, Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Dragon Aromatics, Fujian Refining & Petrochemical, Toray Industries,  Pemex, Kuwait Paraxylene Production, and  Samsung Total Petrochemicals. 

 
Key geographies evaluated in this report are:
  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others

Key features of this report

  • Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Paraxylene (PX) market dynamics
  • Latest innovations and key events in the industry
  • Analysis of business strategies of the top players
  • Paraxylene (PX) market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Paraxylene (PX) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Paraxylene (PX) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Paraxylene (PX) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Paraxylene (PX) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Paraxylene (PX) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

    Chapter 12, Paraxylene (PX) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Paraxylene (PX) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

