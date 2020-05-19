Getting Healthy Sleep in this “New Normal”

Sleep has a lot to do with your health. It is not just about how long you sleep, quality of sleep is just as important. When you don’t get enough sleep, you go through the day forgetting things, feeling stressed, and even compromising your immune system. But how can you improve your sleep and stay healthy? See some tips below.
Upgrade Your Bedding
Good news! Getting better sleep may be easier than you think. Most don’t realize having the wrong bedding affects sleep. Start with things on your bed. Luxury hotel bedding, sheets, and hotel pillows can make all the difference. You can spend hundreds, or thousands of dollars for a new mattress when all you really need is the right combination of bedding and linens.
De-stress Before Bed
Sleeping for stress relief is all about the preparation. There are some ways to slow your mind down and get ready for sleep that may help. Your mind is going all day, you’re stressing and working and most people need to set aside time before bed to transition to sleep mode. The key goal during this phase is to quiet your mind enough to be able to sleep once you crawl into your down comforter and ease your head on a soft pillow for a good night’s rest. Here’s some good tips:
- Left Nostril Breathing – there is a nerve in your left nostril that stimulates the part of your nervous system that helps with relaxation. Just hold your thumb or index finger over your right nostril and breathe normally while keeping it covered.
- Drink warm milk (it has the sleep-inducing amino acid Tryptophan in it!), chamomile or peppermint tea
- Avoid blue light an hour before your desired bedtime
- Take a relaxing bath
- Read a book or magazine
- Meditate
Keep Busy During the Day
‘Social Distancing’ from other people doesn’t mean you have to be isolated from the world. FaceTime, Skype, and social media can keep you connected virtually, but what about keeping your mind occupied?
Here are some great ways to keep your mind busy (and stress free) in this age of social distancing.
Learn Something New:
- AARP.org – Free Courses for Seniors
- Frugalforless.com – Free Courses for Seniors
- Coursera.org – Free Courses for Adults
- Scholastic.com – Free Courses for Kids
- RaisingDV.com – for Creative Tweens & Kids
Learn How To Meditate from Gaiam.com
New Parents – Learn to Maintain a Schedule BusyToddler.com
Fight Boredom – Learn from Lifehack.org
Try Cooking New Recipes:
- Cooking With Sunny – Short Cooking Videos on Instagram/Tik Tok
- Great Winery Recipes – from Schmidt Family Vineyards
- Cooking Bomb – Quick Cooking Videos
- Tasty – Buzzfeed Recipes
We hope this guide will help you feel less stress so you can sleep comfortably and stay healthy.
Be safe. We look forward to any new tips you may have – email us to contribute.
