Global Gonadorelin Acetate Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027

Gonadorelin is basically a synonym for gonadotropin-releasing hormone, it is a synthetic decapeptide which is vital in releasing the follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone from the anterior pituitary gland.

Amenorrhea is dominating the clinical application segment for the gonadorelin acetate market. The early menarche is the female population is the most visible clinical manifestations encountered, the causative agents responsible for the disease prognosis of amenorrhea in the young female population are deficiency of the gonadotropin-releasing hormone, physical or emotional stress, etc. In the developed regions worldwide there has been a rampant increase in infertility at a higher rate owing to the factors such as early age obesity, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, etc. which diminishes the release of gonadotropin-releasing hormone which promotes both the growth and release of mature eggs from the ovaries. Veterinary use is expected to register rampant market growth in many countries across the globe, due to the therapeutic efficacy of gonadorelin to treat cystic ovaries in dairy cattle and synchronize estrous cycles in lactating cows.

Hospital pharmacy is currently spearheading the distribution channel segment for the gonadorelin acetate market. Accurate drug compounding must be done by the hospital pharmacist in cognizance of the physician’s prescription to negate the possibility of drug-related adverse events. Retail pharmacy is gaining huge demand worldwide owing to its ability to cater medical assistance to people residing in remote locations market and availability of gonadorelin acetate for veterinary use at affordable price.6

North America is presently leading the geography segment for the gonadorelin acetate market. The rising prevalence of infertility in the women population determines the gonadorelin acetate market growth in the region. According to the latest research citings presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 10 in 100 women which is equivalent to 6.1 million women population in the United States face difficulty with pregnancy. Sedentary lifestyle and obesity is the major causative factor for the occurrence of early menarche in young females. Recently USFDA has given approval to Fertagyl® for its ability to treat cystic ovaries in dairy cattle. Europe is the second-largest regional segment for the gonadorelin acetate market. The rising prevalence of amenorrhea in the European Union region propels the gonadorelin acetate market growth. According to the statistics provided by the European Commission report, the prevalence rate of amenorrhea in the young female population ranges from 1.8% to 3% in the European region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the gonadorelin acetate market. Rising prevalence of infertility in women population due to lack of nutritious diet and flourishing generic drugs market together drive the gonadorelin acetate market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of gonadorelin acetates are Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma., Zoetis, Inc., Toronto Research Chemicals, Intrapharm Laboratories, Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi Aventis, LKT Laboratories, Inc., Laboratorios Syva., and Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Market Key Takeaway:

Significant increase in the number of the female population suffering from infertility and amenorrhea worldwide

Therapeutic efficacy of gonadorelin acetate in the treatment of cystic ovaries in dairy cattle

Supportive regulatory environment for the manufacturing and sale of gonadorelin acetate across the globe

