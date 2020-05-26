Global Surgical Gowns Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Surgical Gowns market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Surgical Gowns market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Surgical Gowns market was valued at US$ 1143.22 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 1645.60 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -5.09% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Surgical Gowns volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surgical Gowns market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Global Surgical Gowns Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Surgical Gowns market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Surgical Gowns industry.

By Company

Cardinal Health

Paul Hartmann

Molnlycke Health Care

Medline Industries

Owens & Minor

Kimberly-clark

Hogy Medical

Ahlstrom-Munksj枚

Lohmann & Rauscher

Winner Medical

TIDI Products

Zhende Medical

priMED Medical Products

FULLSTAR NON-WOVEN PRODUCTS

Priontex

Segment by Type

Disposable Surgical Gowns

Reusable Surgical Gowns

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

