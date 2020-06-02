Covid-19 Impact on Chromium Sulfate Salt Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Chromium Sulfate Salt market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Chromium sulfate usually refers to the inorganic compounds with the formula Cr2(SO4)3x(H2O), where x can range from 0 to 18. Additionally, ill-defined but commercially important “basic chromium sulfates” are known. These salts are usually either violet or green solids that are soluble in water.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Sisecam, Elementis, ACCP, Novotroisk, Vishnu Chemicals, MidUral Group, Cromochim, McGean, EASCHEM, Solar Chemferts, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical, HEMA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, Chongqing minfeng chemical, Shanghai Liangren Chemical, Hubei Zhenhua Chemical, Nantong Zhongyixin Chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Anhydrous Chromium Sulfate

Hydrated Chromium Sulfate

Based on the Application:

Leather Tanning Industry

Dye & Pigments

Catalyst

Corrosion Inhibitor

Others

