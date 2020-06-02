Covid-19 Impact on Global Chrome Ore Concentrate, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Chrome Ore Concentrate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chrome ore is the common name for the mineral chromite, which is described in the technical literature as an iron chromium oxide.Chrome ore is mined and is used predominantly in the metallurgical industry.By processing it in various ways, however, other grades can also be made for different purposes e.g. for the refractory industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chrome Ore Concentrate Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Chrome Ore Concentrate market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Chrome Ore Concentrate industry.

Global Chrome Ore Concentrate Scope and Segment

Chrome Ore Concentrate market is segmented by Amount of Cr2O3, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chrome Ore Concentrate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Amount of Cr2O3 and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Glencore

Tharisa

Afarak

Samancor

Sinosteel

Eurasian Natural Resources Group

Yilmaden Holding

Cliffs Natural Resources

KWG Resources

Clover Alloys

Erzkontor

AromaChimie

Eastern Platinum

DDC Mining Export

Chrome Ore Concentrate Breakdown Data by Amount of Cr2O3

0.42

0.44

0.46

Chrome Ore Concentrate Breakdown Data by Application

Brake Lining Industry

Foundry Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Refractory Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Chrome Ore Concentrate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Chrome Ore Concentrate market report are South Africa, North America and Turkey. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Amount of Cr2O3, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

