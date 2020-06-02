Covid-19 Impact on Global Cobalt Alloy Powder, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Global Cobalt Alloy Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Global Cobalt Alloy Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cobalt base alloy has exceent heat resistance. Corrosion resistance and oxidation resistance. Cobalt-based alloy powders is in Co-Cr-W based on tae alloy add right amount B. Si elements and initiative. B-Si elements join to make Co-Cr-W alloy has the characteristics of the self fluxed alloy. The significantly lower melting point alloy.Deoxidizing slay making good performance. Moderate to join part Ni. In the temperature range 600-800℃ high temperature resistant. The oxidation resistance. Red hardness wear-resisting corrosion resistance. Sour gas corrosion resistance is better.

Cobalt powder is one of the main raw materials of cemented carbide, and the demand at home and abroad is increasing year by year. With the development of cemented carbide industry, there are three development trends of cobalt powder for cemented carbide: ultrafine cobalt powder, nano WC-Co powder, spherical cobalt powder. This places increasingly strict requirements on the quality of the raw material cobalt powder. It not only puts forward higher requirements on the chemical composition of the cobalt powder, but also puts forward strict requirements on the physical properties of the cobalt powder, such as particle size, particle size distribution, crystal morphology, etc. . The particle size is required to be finer and finer (the particle size is generally less than 1.5μm), the morphology is spherical or spherical, and the particle size distribution is normal distribution.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Cobalt Alloy Powder was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cobalt Alloy Powder is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Cobalt Alloy Powder market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cobalt Alloy Powder market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cobalt Alloy Powder industry.

Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Scope and Segment

Cobalt Alloy Powder market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cobalt Alloy Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sandvik Materials Technology

Umicore Cobalt and Specialty Materials

CNPC Powder Group

Metal Powder and Process Ltd

American Elements

Hanrui Cobalt

ATI Metals

GEM

VDM Metal

Powder Alloy Corporation

Kennametal

Cobalt Alloy Powder Breakdown Data by Type

CoCr Alloy Powder

CoCrMo Alloy Powder

CoCrNi Alloy Powder

Others

Cobalt Alloy Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing

Brazing

Metal Injection Molding

Plasma and thermal spray applications

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cobalt Alloy Powder market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cobalt Alloy Powder market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

