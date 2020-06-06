Global Copper Products Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Copper Products market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Copper Products market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.

Copper products include copper plates, copper strips, copper foils, copper tubes, copper rods, copper wires, copper profiles etc.

There are many copper products manufactures in the world; the manufactures include Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, KME Group SpA, Hailiang Group, Wireland, Golden Dragon, Jintian Group, Jinchuan Group etc. Global copper seals will reach about 22.5 million MT in 2015, increase 3.29% compared with last year, the average seals growth rate of copper products is about 3.97% from 2010 to 2015. Copper products seals mainly focus on China and Europe, China copper seals take about 50% market share of global copper products seals in 2015, the followed is Europe, take about 18.2%.

Global demand of copper has maintained steady growth; the growth rate is around 3.97%. The uses of copper reflect its variety of material properties: because of its excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, it is ideally suited for use in electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunications. Its electrical conductivity is 1.5 times as high as that of aluminum, which makes copper the preferred input material for electrical mains. Despite its very good formability, copper is extremely strong with high corrosion resistance. The increasing interconnectedness in our offices and households, growing demands on information and communication technology, a sustainable and environmentally sound energy supply and high safety and comfort standards, for example in automotive engineering, ensure a constant rise in copper demand. Every mid-range car contains about 25 kg of copper-luxury class models can have more than twice this amount. Modern life wouldn’t be possible without copper.

In 2019, the global Copper Products market size was US$ 139070 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Copper Products market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Copper Products industry.

The research report studies the Copper Products market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Copper Products market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Copper Products market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Copper Products market: Segment Analysis

The global Copper Products market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Copper Products market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Copper Products market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Copper Plates

Copper Strips

Copper Foils

Copper Tubes

Copper Rods

Copper Wires

Copper Profiles

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Corrosion Resistance Part

Electrical Conductivity Part

Structural Part

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Copper Products market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Copper Products key manufacturers in this market include:

Aurubis

Jiangxi Copper

KME Group SpA

Hailiang Group

Wieland

Golden Dragon

Jintian Group

Jinchuan Group

Mueller Ind

IUSA

Marmon

Wolverine Tube

Poongsan

MKM

GB Holding

TNMG

Luvata

CHALCO

Mitsubishi Materials

Diehl Group

KGHM

Furukawa Electric

Xingye Copper

CNMC

HALCOR Group

ChangChun Group

IBC Advanced Alloy

Anhui Xinke

Chunlei Copper

Nan Ya Plastics

Dowa Metaltech

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

