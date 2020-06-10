COVID-19 Impact on Outdoor Floor Tiles Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

COVID-19 Impact on Outdoor Floor Tiles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The floor tile constitutes horizonal element for buildings and infrastructure architecture that help manage the landscape attributes for visual appeal, pedestrian movement and provide support to other infrastructure elements.

The rapid urbanization in Asian countries has resulted in steady demand for improved connectivity, public infrastructure, and residential areas among others. Thus, new construction activities in Asia-Pacific are expected to generate lucrative business opportunities for outdoor floor tiles solutions in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Pakistan among others.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Outdoor Floor Tiles. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Outdoor Floor Tiles was anticipated to grow, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Outdoor Floor Tiles is projected to grow during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Outdoor Floor Tiles, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Floor Tiles Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Global Outdoor Floor Tiles Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Global Outdoor Floor Tiles Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Global Outdoor Floor Tiles Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include AZEK Company, Beaulieu International, Citadel Floors, ECORE International, Fiberon, Mats, Mohawk Industries, Tandus Group, Tarkett, Timber, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Wood

Ceramics

Concrete

Others

Based on the Application:

Residential

Commercial

Public Infrastructure

Others

