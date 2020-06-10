COVID-19 Impact on Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wind turbine gear lubricant is used in the gearbox of a wind turbine to reduce the friction between the moving components in the gearbox.

According to our wind tuirbine gear lubricant market forecast, APAC contributed to the highest revenue share of this market during 2017. There is rising demand for power in this region. This coupled with the growing focus for renewable energy to substantiate the energy requirements has increased the demand for wind turbine installations. This will subsequently increase the growth for wind turbine gear oil. Additionally, the need to generate clean power for industrial use and the increasing focus towards reducing carbon emissions, that will drive the need for wind energy will also fuel the demand for lubricants for wind turbines in this region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant, including the following market information:

Global Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Wind Turbine Gear Lubricant Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, AMSOIL, BP, Chevron, Castrol, Kluber Lubrication, Afton Chemical, Evonik Industries, FUCHS, Lubrita, Quaker Chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Mineral-based lubricants

Synthetic-based lubricants

Based on the Application:

On-shore

Off-shore

