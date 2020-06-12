Global Disposable Resuscitators Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027

Disposable resuscitators are medical devices that employ positive pressure to facilitate breathing in unconscious patients. It [provides the dual benefit of negating cross-contamination and capability to perform CPR on non-breathing patients. The biggest hurdle faced by this market is the stiff competition imposed by the reusable resuscitators.

Self-Inflating disposable resuscitators are spearheading the modality segment for the disposable resuscitators market. Its market prominence is governed owing to its excellent ergonomic features such as lightweight, secured handling, and convenience to use makes it highly popular among physicians worldwide to restore respiration in delivery and neonatal wards of the hospital emergency facilities. These disposable resuscitators are having clear valve housing which renders clear visibility during its use in patients belonging to all age groups such as adults, pediatrics, and neonates, etc. Flow-Inflating disposable resuscitators are chiefly utilized in the intensive care units and neonatal care units. It has the advantage of generating an oxygen reservoir which ensures a 100% flow of oxygen.

Hospitals and clinics are currently holding the largest share in the end-user segment for disposable resuscitators market. The primary elements responsible for its positive market growth are a significant rise in the number of inpatient populations suffering from pulmonary and cardiac diseases chiefly manifested with breathing complications. Ambulatory surgical centers are gaining tremendous traction on account of its ability to provide a bystander cardio-pulmonary resuscitation facility due to a lack of CPR kits in the remote locations.

In the current situation, North America is spearheading the geography segment for the disposable resuscitators market. According to the latest statistics provided by the American Heart Association (AHA), in 2017, approximately 859,125 deaths occurred in the United States related to the cardiovascular complications, the majority of the fatalities occurring due to lack of CPR availability. The chief contributing factors responsible for the paramount market growth of disposable resuscitators in the North America region are the presence of well- developed healthcare infrastructure and domicile of key players such as AMBU A/S, Medline Industries, Inc., Teleflex, CareFusion, etc. Europe stands behind North America in the regional segment for the disposable resuscitators market. Proactive role adopted by the European Medical Agency (EMA), to expedite the early clearance of disposable resuscitators drives the market growth in the European Union region. Furthermore, the European Lung Foundation (ELF), claims that each year 300,000 deaths occur in Europe due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hence it creates the huge market potential for disposable resuscitators in the region. The Asia Pacific is keen to showcase comfortable growth during the forecast period owing to the significant rise in medical tourism and huge funding provided by the governmental healthcare agencies to provide hospitals with disposable resuscitators.

Medical device manufacturers pioneering in the production of disposable resuscitators are AMBU A/S, LAERDAL MEDICAL, Medline Industries, Inc., Tri-Med Medical Supplies, Inc., CareFusion, McKesson, ME. BER. SRL., Teleflex, Marshall Airway Products Ltd., and HUM GmbH.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of cardiac and pulmonary diseases having breathing complications

Increasing demand for disposable resuscitators which negates the occurrence of cross-contamination and are relatively cheap in comparison to reusable resuscitators

Significant growth in intensive care and neonatal intensive care units in hospitals and clinics worldwide

