COVID-19 Impact on Global D-lactic Acid, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global D-lactic Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global D-lactic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

D-lactic acid is a chemical substance. The molecular formula is C3H6O3. D-lactic acid is a lactic acid with high optical rotation (chirality) produced by bio-fermentation technology using carbohydrates similar to sugar. The finished product of D-lactic acid is a colorless or light yellow clear viscous liquid with a slightly sour taste; it is hygroscopic and the aqueous solution shows an acidic reaction. It can be mixed with water, ethanol or ether arbitrarily, insoluble in chloroform.

D lactic acid is an emerging industry in China, and the market growth point is coming. However, what restricts the current market is that downstream demand is not sufficiently saturated, and on the other hand, the scale of upstream raw material production is too small. As a result, the output scale of downstream polylactic acid enterprises lags far behind foreign giants. In terms of regions, Europe and China are the two largest producers of D lactic acid, while China still maintains a leading position in terms of regional consumption. At the same time, Europe is also the world’s largest export region. Through export and agency, Corbion products have been sold all over the world.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global D-lactic Acid Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for D-lactic Acid was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for D-lactic Acid is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the D-lactic Acid market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the D-lactic Acid market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the D-lactic Acid industry.

Global D-lactic Acid Scope and Segment

D-lactic Acid market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global D-lactic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Corbion

Musashino Chemical

Galactic

Yancheng Huade Biology

Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Corn

D-lactic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Content Above 92%

Content Below 92%

D-lactic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Medicine

Pesticide

Chemical Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The D-lactic Acid market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the D-lactic Acid market report are Japan, Europe and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

