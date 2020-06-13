COVID-19 Impact on Global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66), Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Engineering plastics are a group of plastic materials that have better mechanical and/or thermal properties than the more widely used commodity plastics. Engineering plastics have a whole array of benefits to offer, and in many cases can effectively replace metals or ceramics. Moreover, engineered plastic components often provide the only alternative when it comes to the implementation of unusual technical applications – which makes them a true pacemaker for innovation in every key of industry.

Asia Pacific alone is projected to account for a large percentage of new Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) demand anticipated through 2026; the region’s growing middle class, improving living standards, and fast-developing infrastructure is driving signiﬁcant industry growth. In this industry, consumers are very sensitive to the price of the product; price is the primary consideration for many consumers rather than the brand. Most of the time, customers are more willing to pay for low-priced products. The right pricing strategy is very important. For companies, focusing only on product quality and not on product prices is not the right sales strategy. Consumers prefer to see the direct results /benefit of the product rather than the brand itself because it is good for them. This is the main contradiction in this industry and companies need to adopt the right sales strategy. The construction of market channels is also very important, especially in areas where large brands have insufficient penetration, which is very important for emerging companies. In addition, for local markets, local companies or major distributors are very important for industry chain. Even though some big companies occupy the best market position, the market opportunity is still huge.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) industry.

Global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) Scope and Segment

Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) Breakdown Data by Type

PBT Engineering Plastics

PA6 Engineering Plastics

PA66 Engineering Plastics

Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Appliances

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

