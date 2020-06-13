COVID-19 Impact on Global Flame Retardant Polyamide, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Flame Retardant Polyamide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Flame Retardant Polyamide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyamide commonly known as nylon, unmodified nylon flame retardant performance is poor, through the modification of polyamide, polyamide can be more widely used.

The top players cover DSM, BASF, Dupont, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, DOMO Chemicals, Kingfa, Silver, Julong, Pret, Keyuan, Sunny, Shiny, etc. The Top 3 players in Global Flame Retardant Polyamide market revenue was 27.57% in 2019, while the share of top 5 players was 34.99%. Dupont is the leading supplier of Flame Retardant Polyamide, the production of which reached 21034 MT in 2019, accounting for about 12.69% of the Global market. The market is fragmented, also each company owns a broad product portfolio. Except policy affect, downstream demand is the key influence factor to the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Flame Retardant Polyamide was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Flame Retardant Polyamide is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Flame Retardant Polyamide market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Flame Retardant Polyamide market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Flame Retardant Polyamide industry.

Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Scope and Segment

Flame Retardant Polyamide market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Polyamide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DSM

BASF

Dupont

Evonik

Ascend Performance Materials

DOMO Chemicals

Kingfa

Celanese

Silver

Julong

Pret

Keyuan

Sunny

Shiny

Flame Retardant Polyamide Breakdown Data by Type

by Raw Materials

Halogen Type

Halogen Free Type

by Product Type

PA6

PA66

PPA

Others

Flame Retardant Polyamide Breakdown Data by Application

Electrical Appliances

Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Flame Retardant Polyamide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Flame Retardant Polyamide market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

