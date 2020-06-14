Global Plasminogen Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.1% From 2020 To 2027

Plasminogen is an inactive form of plasmin released by the liver in the systemic circulation, it is a serine protease and its objective is the dissolution of fibrin blood clots. Acquired and hereditary plasminogen deficiency increases the risk of thromboembolic disease.

Thrombosis is dominating the application segment for the plasminogen market. Rising prevalence of pulmonary embolism in elderly patients and a significant increase in the inherited plasminogen deficiency of plasminogen together drive the market growth. As per the recent research findings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence rate associated with deep vein thrombosis is 1 to 2 per 1000 people each year. Ischemic heart disease will be showcasing remarkable market growth during the forecast period owing to the constant rise in the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, diet, stress, and high consumption of tobacco and alcohol worldwide. As per the latest research citings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 15 million people suffer from stroke throughout the globe each year.

Hospitals and clinics are presently leading the end-user segment for the plasminogen market. The key factor responsible for its positive market growth is the rising prevalence of ischemic heart diseases and venous thromboembolism worldwide. Patients need to be immediately hospitalized in the critical care unit to remove the clot present in the venous system to prevent fatality and mortality associated with the disease. Ambulatory surgical centers will be growing at a rampant market growth in the near future to its ability to provide emergency medical aid to patients suffering from myocardial infarction in remote locations.

Browse the full report Plasminogen Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/plasminogen-market

North America is currently spearheading the geography segment for the plasminogen market. The major factor associated with its market dominance is the rising prevalence of deep vein thrombosis in the region. According to the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately the prevalence rate associated with deep vein thrombosis is 1 to 2 per 1,000 per year in the United States. Affordable reimbursement scenario and supportive regulatory environment provided by the USFDA pertaining to the manufacture and sale of plasminogen provides a boost to the market growth in the region. Europe stood 2nd in the regional segment for the plasminogen market on account of the rising prevalence of ischemic heart disease in the European Union. As per the latest research citings presented by the European Heart Network (EHN), each year cardiovascular disease causes approximately 3.9 million deaths in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and constant rise in the medical tourism industry in the Asia Pacific region.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of plasminogen are Diapharma, Kedrion S.p.A., Liminal BioSciences, Genentech, Inc. (Roche), Boehringer Ingelheim, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Omeros Corporation, Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, and Merck & Co.

Market Key Takeaway:

Rising prevalence of ischemic heart diseases worldwide

Significant increase in the number of people suffering from venous thromboembolism throughout the globe

The supportive regulatory environment provided by the global healthcare agencies regarding the manufacturing and sale of plasminogen

