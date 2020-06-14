Global Silicone Foam Dressings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027

Silicone foam dressings are gaining tremendous demand for treating chronic and acute wounds due to the excellent ergonomic properties associated with it such as superior moisture vapor transmission rate and absorbency. The adequate porosity permits the exchange of gas and prevents the microbial invasion at the site of injury. Silicone foam dressings are critical in maintaining a moist environment to facilitate healing. Multilayered silicone foam dressings are employed in wound treatment owing to its ability to be safely removed without causing any tissue trauma, pain, or discomfort. The exorbitant cost associated with silicone foam dressings might serve as a limitation for its market growth.

Surgical wounds are dominating the application segment for the silicone foam dressings market. A constant rise in the number of surgeries performed worldwide as the only treatment option for chronic ailments and the looming threat of surgical site infections provide a potential market for silicone foam dressing market. Ulcers are anticipated to register rampant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers worldwide. Skin burns are on a constant rise on account of occupational hazards and fire accidents.

Hospitals and clinics are spearheading the end-user segment for the silicone foam dressings market. The significant rise in diabetic patients suffering from foot ulcers and the growing incidence of pressure ulcers will determine the market dominance of hospitals & clinics. Ambulatory surgical centers are gaining tremendous traction on account of its ability to rescue patients in remote locations suffering from chronic wounds inflicted by occupation hazards.

In the current scenario, North America is accountable for the largest market share in the geography segment for the silicone foam dressings market. As per the latest research citings provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year approximately 6.5 million U.S. citizens are treated for chronic wounds. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds and affordable reimbursement scenarios together determine the silicon foam market growth in the region. In Europe the market growth is majorly driven by the growing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers in patients suffering from diabetes. According to the latest statistics brought forwards by the CORDIS report of the European Commission approximately 8 million people in Europe are at the risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers in some stage of their life which provides a potential market for silicone foam dressings market. The supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency for the early CE approval of silicone foam dressings further accentuates the market growth in the region. In Asia Pacific the market growth is majorly dependent on a significant rise in the chronic wounds inflicted by road accidents and occupational hazards, furthermore developing healthcare infrastructure will further propel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Biomedical companies engaged in the production of silicone foam dressings are Advanced Medical Solutions Limited, Convatec, Inc., Coloplast Corp., DermaRite Industries, LLC., Biotronix Healthcare, Inc., 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke Health Care AB., MPM Medical, LLC., Covalon Technologies, Ltd.

