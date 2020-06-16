COVID-19 Impact on 3D Bio-Printing Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on 3D Bio-Printing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on 3D Bio-Printing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Three dimensional (3D) bioprinting is the utilization of 3D printing and 3D printing–like techniques to combine cells, growth factors, and biomaterials to fabricate biomedical parts that maximally imitate natural tissue characteristics. Generally, 3D bioprinting utilizes the layer-by-layer method to deposit materials known as bioinks to create tissue-like structures that are later used in medical and tissue engineering fields. Bioprinting covers a broad range of biomaterials.

Rising incidences of chronic illnesses leading to organ and tissue transplants coupled with the increasing life span of individuals and limited number of organ donors are expected to be the major drivers for the market growth. The advancement in technology and incorporation of IT within the healthcare industry, rising geriatric population base, and improving R&D efforts for the sector is also expected to propel the 3D bioprinting market over the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for 3D Bio-Printing. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for 3D Bio-Printing was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for 3D Bio-Printing is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of 3D Bio-Printing, including the following market information:

Global 3D Bio-Printing Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global 3D Bio-Printing Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global 3D Bio-Printing Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global 3D Bio-Printing Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Organovo, Cyfuse Biomedical, BioBots, Luxexcel Group, Aspect Biosystems, 3Dynamics Systems, Stratasys, Voxeljet, Materialise, Solidscape, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Magnetic Levitation

Inkjet Based 3D Bioprinting

Syringe Based 3D Bioprinting

Laser Based 3D Bioprinting

Others

Based on the Application:

Medical

Dental

Biosensors

Food and Animal Product Bioprinting

Others

