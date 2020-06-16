COVID-19 Impact on ADME-Tox Screening Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on ADME-Tox Screening Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on ADME-Tox Screening Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

ADME-Tox screening is system is an integrated workstation for describing of the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion properties of drug molecules. ADME-Tox screening system includes biochemical assay tester which measures the physicochemical properties of a drug molecule. This system also supports the permeability assays testing which measures the drug affinity toward metabolic enzyme. ADME-Tox screening system is enabled with highly integrated software which has an inbuilt protocol for the sample testing. The protocol feed in the software can be edited as per the customized need of sample testing. ADME-Tox screening system is connected to the multi-mode reader which allows runs the wide range of protocol on primary and secondary screen. This system provide accurate toxicity test for the drug development and biopharmaceutical production.

The increasing focus of drug manufacturer to reduce the development cost of drug with least toxicological issue is the major factor driving the growth of ADME-Tox screening system market. Beside the ADME-Toxicological testing increases the potential of drug which increases the efficiency of the drug to target the desired tissue. Moreover, increasing demand for specialized drug due to rising prevalence of various chronic diseases will also upsurge the growth of AME-Tox screening system market. High installation and maintenance cost of this system will hamper the growth of this market. Additionally, lack of skilled professional to operate this system will also responsible for the sluggish growth of this market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for ADME-Tox Screening Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for ADME-Tox Screening Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for ADME-Tox Screening Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of ADME-Tox Screening Systems, including the following market information:

Global ADME-Tox Screening Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global ADME-Tox Screening Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global ADME-Tox Screening Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global ADME-Tox Screening Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Hudson Robotics, Agilent Tsechnologies, ADMEcell, BioreclamationIVT, Beckman Counter, Cerep, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Instruments

Assay system

Software

Based on the Application:

Discovery and Development

Biopharmaceutical Production

Drug Screening

Tissue Engineering

Others

