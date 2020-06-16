COVID-19 Impact on Airway Clearance Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Airway Clearance Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Airway Clearance Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is not curable, but can be managed with appropriate medication. Various awareness programs have been initiated by healthcare providers and health organisations/societies such as environmental programs, medication maintenance programs and online education programs for public and healthcare professionals, which encourage people to adopt early medication. This factor is expected to play a key role in increased revenue of the global respiratory devices market over the forecast period. Healthcare providers and organisations are teaming up to improve and prevent respiratory diseases across the globe. AstraZeneca and 10 industry leaders are teaming up to prevent and control prevalence of respiratory disease in China.

Improvement in healthcare policies in various countries, such as the U.S., has enhanced the affordability for various diagnostic and treatment services, and in turn amplified the life expectancy of the people. The burgeoning ageing population will raise the number of people diagnosed with COPD and asthma. Overall management of asthma and COPD is very crucial and problematic after 65 years of age. People above 65 years who are diagnosed with asthma and COPD are unable to consume liquid medication. Airway clearances are thus turning out to be the ultimate choice as they convert liquid medication into aerosol or mist. Moreover, the rise in per capita income is influencing individuals to spend more on health care, as concerns regarding healthcare is increasing with increasing living standards. The other factors that are benefiting the North America airway clearance systems market are the expansion of third-party payer coverage by manufacturers, growth of home care and institutional market, high incidence rate of chronic diseases, employment of the Affordable Care Act, and the lowering cost of the treatment settings. However, it is yet to be seen that whether the strict regulation scenario act as a hurdle or not.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Airway Clearance Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Airway Clearance Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Airway Clearance Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Airway Clearance Systems, including the following market information:

Global Airway Clearance Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Airway Clearance Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Airway Clearance Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Airway Clearance Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Hill Rom, PARI, Electromed, Philips Respironics, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP)

Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP)

High Frequency ChestWall Compression

Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation

Mechanical Cough Assist

Based on the Application:

Cystic Fibrosis

Chronic Bronchitis

Bronchiectasis

Immotile Cilia Syndrome

Others

