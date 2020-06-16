COVID-19 Impact on Bacteria Killing Light Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

COVID-19 Impact on Bacteria Killing Light market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ultraviolet (UV) light is invisible to human eyes, and has 3 different bands based on its wavelength i.e. UV-A, UV-B and UV-C light spectrum. For killing bacteria, UV-C light is potent to kill bacteria and germs by deactivating the DNA and stops their reproduction. The hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, baby care units are major ones using the bacteria killing lights. These are also portable devices that can be carried along anywhere, to sterilize the objects such as phone and toothbrush. Using UV-C for killing bacteria is environment friendly, eliminates use of chemicals and has no health hazards. Germicidal UV lights are most commonly used that has low pressure mercury lamps for treatment of sewage treatment, food processing and irradiation, purification of drinking water, HVAC air sterilization, water reclamation and odor control.

Factors such as rising demand for technically enhanced devices for hospital hygiene purposes and growing awareness among the population regarding disinfection are believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of bacteria killing light market. Further, increase in number of patients along with rising incidences of hospital acquired infections are expected to boost the demand for bacteria killing light market by the end of 2024.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Bacteria Killing Light. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Bacteria Killing Light was anticipated to grow, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Bacteria Killing Light is projected to grow during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Bacteria Killing Light, including the following market information:

Global Bacteria Killing Light Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bacteria Killing Light Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bacteria Killing Light Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bacteria Killing Light Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Indigo Clean, Spectroline, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Foshan Cnlight Ecommerce, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Less Than 10W

Between 10W to 20W

Between 20W to 30W

Between 30W to 40W

Above 40W

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Hotels

Residential Sector

Others

